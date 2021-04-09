World Foreign scholars have high expectations for Vietnam’s new leadership Vietnam’s new leadership is expected to continue inheriting and building on impressive achievements made in the past tenure to carry the country forward, contributing to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region and the world, said Dr. Takashi Hosoda, an expert on Asia-Pacific from the Czech Republic’s Charles University.

World Airbus upbeat on Malaysia’s recovery post-pandemic Asia-Pacific President of Airbus Anand Stanley has said the aircraft manufacturer is upbeat on Malaysia’s quick recovery post-pandemic and the country is poised to record strong air traffic growth in ASEAN.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia discuss cooperation orientations The 11th meeting of the ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee was held in the form of a videoconference on April 8, to review the bilateral cooperation in the previous year and discuss orientations in the coming time.

ASEAN ASEAN-UK open-ended troika virtual meeting held Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the opened-ended troika virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab on April 8.