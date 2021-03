Politics Infographic Major missions to develop country The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.

Politics Infographic Vietnam up in "Global Soft Power Rankings" Vietnam moved up three places from 50th to 47th in the Global Soft Power Index 2021, which ranks the world’s top 60 soft power nations, according to the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index Report. Vietnam was the only country in ASEAN to be upgraded in the global soft power rankings.

Politics Infographic Important dates in legislative election The followings are the 16 important dates in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.