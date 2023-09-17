Society Infographic 78 years of Vietnam News Agency: Proud milestones During its 78 years of development (Sept. 15, 1945 - 2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has performed its function as a national news agency providing updated news on all social aspects in Vietnam and the world for domestic and foreign media.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership 28 years since the official establishment of diplomatic relations and 10 years since the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership, Vietnam-US relations have seen comprehensive, substantive, and in-depth progress, making positive contributions to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973, and bilateral ties have developed in the time since and are currently at their best stage to date, developing strongly and comprehensively in all fields.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Singapore Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Singapore officially established diplomatic relations in 1973 and elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013. Over the past half a century the relationship has become increasingly close with a high degree of reliability.