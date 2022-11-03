Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on November 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,687 VND/USD on November 3, down 1 VND from the previous day. ​

Business New opportunities for banana exports to China: Minister The Protocol recently signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) will bring opportunities and benefits to Vietnamese banana growers and exporters, said MARD Minister Le Minh Hoan.