Vietnam-China int’l trade fair opens in Lang Son
The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of Lang Son province jointly kicked off the Vietnam – China International Trade Fair on November 2.
The fair is an annual event held alternatively between Lang Son province of Vietnam and Pingxiang city of China.
This year, the fair attracted over 100 businesses from 40 provinces and cities of Vietnam, and China with over 260 stalls.
It is a meaningful activity to celebrate the 191st founding anniversary of the northern border province of Lang Son (November 4, 1831 - November 4, 2022), aiming to promote trade promotion activities in the region and strengthen the partnership between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said that the event would create an opportunity for Vietnam to bring its OCOP (one commune one product) products to the Chinese market.
The Vietnam-China international trade fair will last until November 9./.