Vietnam-China trade, tourism fair kicks off in Quang Ninh
A booth at the fair (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai city of the northern border province of Quang Ninh on December 1, attracting more than 700 delegates.
The event features over 400 booths, including 300 of Vietnamese firms and 100 of the Chinese side.
Notably, farm produce under the One Commune, One Product programme of Quang Ninh province is also being on display.
Various activities will be arranged within the framework of the fair, such as an exhibition on socio-economic achievements of Vietnamese and Chinese localities, a conference to boost links between the countries’ agro-forestry-fishery exporters, and a forum on tourism promotion.
In addition, an art exchange at the border region is set to be held by Mong Cai city and China’s Dongxing city, along with a cultural festival and street parade, and a golf tournament.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang said the event helps businesses of both sides seek partners and expand markets, as well as bolsters investment and tourism development.
The fair, running until December 7, is also expected to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between border localities of Vietnam and China in a practical and effective manner, contributing to the prosperity of the nations./.
