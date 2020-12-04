Vietnam-Cuba joint stamp issue marked in Havana
A ceremony was held in Havana on December 3 to mark the launch of the stamp set jointly issued by Vietnam and Cuba on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Designed by Vietnamese artist To Minh Trang from Vietnam Post and her Cuban counterpart Roberto Menéndez Roiz, the stamps, measuring 4.6 x 3.1 cm, feature the castle of Santo Domingo de Atarés in Cuba and Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Vietnam, which are both recognised by UNESCO as world cultural heritage sites.
In her remarks, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo highlighted the special relations between Vietnam and Cuba.
Strong political trust for each other is fundamental for the two sides to accelerate cooperation in all fields, she said, adding that their recent mutual support in combating the COVID-19 clearly demonstrates the purity of the bilateral partnership.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung, for his part, recalled the two countries’ relentless efforts over the past 60 years, despite geographical distance as well as historic ups and downs, to develop the bilateral ties on the three pillars of unity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust.
Tung said Vietnam is always grateful for Cuba’s assistance in the past and that Vietnamese people stand side by side with their Cuban brothers during hardships.
There is plenty of room for enhancing cooperation between the two countries, he continued, affirming that with collective efforts, they will be able to write new chapters for their special friendship, solidarity and cooperation, in line with both sides’ desires and interests./.
