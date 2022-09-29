Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in June 1967.

Politics Infographic Historical values of Declaration of Independence On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.

Politics Infographic CPV’s leadership a decisive factor in victory in August Revolution in 1945 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has properly devised the platform and the revolutionary path for the country. In different periods, depending on the situation, the Party adjusted its policies, guidelines, and tasks in a timely manner while remaining consistent in terms of revolutionary goals and methods.

Politics Infographic National great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945 The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.