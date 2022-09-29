Vietnam-Cuba special relations
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is paying an official friendship visit to Vietnam from September 28 to October 2 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. The Vietnam-Cuba special relations have been strengthened across all fields.
VNA
VNA
