Politics Party information-education commission delegation visits US A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon paid a working trip to the US from September 14-17.

Politics Vietnam-Japan cooperation fruiting: expert Vietnam and Japan have reaped great achievements in their cooperation over the past five decades, according to Tomotaka Shoji, Director of the National Institute for Defense Studies’ Regional Studies Department under the Japanese Ministry of Defence.

Politics Vietnam enhances cooperative relations with OPCW Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam has suggested the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) support Vietnam in improving the country’s capability through the agency’s training activities.

Politics PM calls on Vietnamese, US firms to help implement comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 18 (local time) called on Vietnamese and US enterprises to take practical actions to help implement the two countries’ newly established comprehensive strategic partnership.