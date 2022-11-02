Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership
The relations between Vietnam and Denmark have been further deepened since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1971.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam-China trade value
China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.
See more
InfographicStrategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore thrives
Vietnam and Singapore share excellent bilateral relations, underpinned by the Strategic Partnership Agreement concluded in September 2013 during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam. The two countries' economic ties are robust, with bilateral trade growing steadily over the last decade.
InfographicVietnam's seat at UNHRC affirms prestige in international arena
Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure affirms the recognition of Vietnam's position and its effort in promoting and protecting human rights.
InfographicVietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council
Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
InfographicMajor issues on table at Party Central Committee's sixth plenum
Major issues will be on the table at the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, which opened in Hanoi on October 3.
InfographicVietnam-Cuba special relations
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is paying an official friendship visit to Vietnam from September 28 to October 2 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. The Vietnam-Cuba special relations have been strengthened across all fields.