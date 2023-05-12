Culture - Sports Vietnam wushu team claim five gold medals On May 12 alone, the Vietnamese Wushu team excellently won five gold medals, thereby firmly consolidating the leading position of the Vietnamese delegation.

Culture - Sports Seminar held to promote Vietnam-Japan cooperation in film industry A seminar, within the framework of the first Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF I), was held in the central city on May 12, aimed at sharing success stories of the Japanese cinema industry and fostering cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wushu team claim three more gold medals After the victory of Duong Thuy Vi, Nguyen Thi Lan and Nong Van Huu, the Vietnamese wushu team went on to grab three more gold medals on May 12 afternoon.

Culture - Sports Hanoi conserves Old Quarter’s heritage culture during urbanisation The People’s Committee of Hanoi's Hoan Kiem downtown district has exerted efforts and taken numerous measures to conserve, embellish, and promote the value of unique cultural, historical, and architectural heritage in Hanoi's Old Quarter, contributing to effectively developing tourism and cultural industry in the capital city.