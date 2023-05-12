Vietname bag more gold medals at SEA Games 32nd
Nguyen Thanh Loc wins a gold medal for the Vietnamese finswimming team. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – After excellently winning three gold medals in the women’s 1,500m and 3,000m steeplechase, on May 12 runner Nguyen Thi Oanh won another gold in the women's 10,000m event.
Following the success of Oanh, her teammates continued to bring home the 12th gold medal in track-and-field at this year's Games.
Nguyen Thi Huyen wins her third medal at the Games, and her 13th gold medal at the SEA Games arena - a record of Vietnamese sports. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, Nguyen Thi Huyen, Nguyen Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Ngoc and Nguyen Thi Hang excellently finished first in the 4x400m relay race, with a record of 3 minutes 33 seconds 05. This was Huyen's third medal at the Games, and her 13th gold medal at the SEA Games arena - a record of Vietnamese sports.
The Vietnamese athletics team earned a total of 12 gold medals, failing to fulfil their target of 14-18 gold medals at this Games.
Nguyen Thanh Loc won a gold medal for the Vietnamese finswimming team. He won the 100m surface event with a time of 35.33 seconds. The silver medal in this event came to Do Dinh Toan of Vietnam.
Le Thi Thanh Van also won a gold medal in women's 100m freestyle bifins with a time of 49.54 seconds.
The Vietnamese finswimming team also pocketed golds in the men's and women's 4x200m surface relays.
Meanwhile, three Taekwondo artists, Pham Quoc Viet, Nguyen Thien Phung and Nguyen Trong Phuc, brought home a gold medal in the men's team poomsae (performance).
Nguyen Ngoc Minh Hy, Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh, Hua Van Huy, Chau Tuyet Van, and Tran Dang Khoa secured a gold medal in the mixed freestyle team poomsae event after obtaining 7.040 points./.