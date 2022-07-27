– Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh applauded the cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and ministries of Laos while receiving a VAST delegation in Vientiane on July 27.VAST President Chau Van Minh reported on the outcomes of his delegation’s meetings with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports and Ministry of Technology and Communications during the visit, thanking the Lao Government for supporting scientific and technological cooperation between ministries and institutes of Laos and the VAST.He expressed his hope for continued assistance from the two Governments so that bilateral cooperation activities will be carried out more effectively, thus practically contributing to scientific and technological development in both countries as well as their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.PM Phankham Viphavanh spoke highly of partnerships between the VAST and the Lao ministries which he said can be seen in many joint projects.He noted as science and technology play a critically important role in socio-economic development of each country, the Lao Government wishes to learn the science - technology model applied to the social life in Vietnam.At the VAST delegation’s working session with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports on July 26, Minh and Minister Phout Simmalavong agreed to enhance training science and technology personnel through collaboration between the two sides’ universities.Talking to Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara, Minh affirmed that the VAST is ready to continue cooperating and sharing experience with the Lao side in the new issues related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing.During their trip, officials from the VAST’s subordinate units also had meetings with agencies of the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications to map out orientations for some common projects in the time ahead./.