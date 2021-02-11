Society Duong Lam first Vietnamese ancient village to become national relic Hanoi’s Duong Lam ancient village, renowned for its unique houses built with wooden frames and fortified with laterites, still preserves typical features of old villages in the Red River Delta.

Society Vietnamese Ambassador delivers online Tet greetings to detained fishermen in Indonesia Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang on February 10 held a consular visit in the form of teleconference and delivered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to Vietnamese fishermen who are being kept in a detention centre in Tanjungpinang. ​

Society Dien pomelo - a Hanoi speciality With its unique fragrance and sweetness, Dien pomelo, grown in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, is a precious gift for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Men arrested for Facebook posts defaming leaders Police in the central province of Quang Tri on February 10 launched legal proceedings against two men for compiling and spreading documents with defamatory contents via social networks.