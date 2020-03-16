Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations
Merlion Park - An iconic statue of Singapore (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Singapore if not really necessary, after the country issued new regulations on entry procedures amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ministry cited the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam’s announcement as saying that from 23:59 on March 16, all travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to ASEAN countries (including Vietnam), Japan, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom within the previous 14 days will be issued with a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).
In addition, they will have to provide proof of the place where they will serve the 14-day SHN, for example a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family members own.
In addition to the SHN requirement, all short-term visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country will have to submit requisite information on their health to the Singapore Overseas Mission in the country they are resident before their intended date of travel. The submission will have to be approved by Singapore’s Ministry of Health before travel to Singapore, and the approval will be verified by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at the Singapore checkpoints. Short-term visitors who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry into Singapore, the Vietnamese ministry said.
Therefore, the ministry advised Vietnamese citizens, who have plans to go to Singapore or other countries, to get regular updates on regulations of the destination countries and airlines, prepare all necessary papers as required, and strictly follow recommendations and COVID-19 prevention and control regulations of the host countries’ authorised offices./.