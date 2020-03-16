Society Hai Phong proposes suspension of flights from Thailand to Cat Bi airport​ The People's Committee of Hai Phong has asked the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to suspend flights from Bangkok (Thailand) to the city's Cat Bi International Airport in service of the local prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

Society No Vietnamese in US infected with SARS-CoV-2 No Vietnamese nationals in the US have so far been reported to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is spreading in major US states and cities.

Society Hanoi asks citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas to contact with health authorities The Hanoi People's Committee on March 14 recommended citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas from March 1 to call hotlines 0969082115, 0949396115, or emergency aid centre 115 to get free testing samples.

Society Entertainment facililies in HCM City, Da Nang close to deal with COVID-19 The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on late March 14 ordered the suspension of operations of local entertainment facilities starting from 6pm on March 15 to March 31 as an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).