Vietnamese agencies in France congratulate Laos on traditional New Year
A delegation of Vietnamese representative agencies in France, led by Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang and his spouse, on April 12 visited and congratulated the Embassy of Laos in Paris on the occasion of Bunpimay Festival (traditional New Year of Laos) which will take place from April 14 – 16.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (right) shakes hand with his Lao counterpart Kham-Inh Khitchadeth. (Photo: VNA)
Extending congratulations to Lao Ambassador Kham-Inh Khitchadeth, the embassy's staff and their families on the New Year, Thang said the two embassies visiting and congratulating each other on important occasions show the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
He suggested the two embassies soon work out plans to hold joint activities and events to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, as well as the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Laos and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
With mutual trust and understanding between the two nations’ leaders, the two embassies will do more this year to raise the bilateral cooperation and accomplish their missions in France, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised.
Thanking Thang and the Vietnamese delegation, Kham-Inh highlighted the significance of the special friendship between the two sides, which has been nurtured and tested through generations and from the past struggle for national independence to today’s national development.
He proposed the two embassies enable young diplomats to hold more meetings and increase the exchange of information to have a deeper insight and to be aware of their responsibility in protecting and preserving this priceless relationship.
The two sides also pledged to support each other to fulfill their duties for the benefit of each country and the ASEAN Community./.