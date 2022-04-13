Politics PM sends greetings to Laos, Cambodia on traditional new year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, extending his best wishes to them and the two peoples on the occasion of Laos’ Bun Pi May and Cambodia’s Chol Chnam Thmay new year festivals.

Politics Greetings sent to Lao, Cambodian leaders on Bunpimay, Chol Chnam Thmay festivals Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent greeting letters and flowers to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of Laos (Bunpimay) and Cambodia (Chol Chnam Thmay).

Politics Vietnam ready to make substantive contributions to UN development forums: Ambassador Vietnam is ready to make substantive contributions at the United Nations (UN) development forums, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, the country’s head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.