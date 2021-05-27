Vietnamese agricultural products favoured in China
Vegetables, coffee, rice, cassava and products made of cassava, and seafood always make a lion share of Vietnamese shipments to China. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese agricultural products have won the taste of Chinese consumers in recent years due to their quality as well as improvement in businesses’ supply capacity, a trade promotion official has said.
Deputy head of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Le Hoang Tai said at an online conference held on May 26 that China is the second largest export market of Vietnam, with export turnover in the first four months of this year topping 16.8 billion USD, up 32.4 percent year-on-year.
Besides, this is the largest source of imports for Vietnam, he said, pointing out purchase from China surged 47.8 percent in the reviewed period amidst the pandemic.
Vegetables, coffee, rice, cassava and products made of cassava, and seafood always make a lion share of Vietnamese shipments to China, he added.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has carried out a wide range of uniform measures to boost exports to China, including food quarantine, origin tracing, brand development and issuance of certificate of eligibility, Tai added./.