Business Nearly 10 tonnes of lychee flown to Japan First batches of lychee in the 2021 crop of the northern province of Bac Giang left for Japan on flights arranged by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on early May 27.

Business Reference exchange rate continues downward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,137 VND per USD on May 27, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Moody's affirms credit ratings for four Vietnamese banks Credit rating agency Moody's on May 26 affirmed its long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings of four Vietnamese banks.