Vietnamese agricultural products introduced at India’s expo
Vietnam’s standout farm produce and processed products are being showcased at the Indian Food Expo, which opened in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh state on December 1.
Vietnam’s standout farm produce and processed products are being showcased at the Indian Food Expo. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam’s standout farm produce and processed products are being showcased at the Indian Food Expo, which opened in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh state on December 1.
The three-day event draws the participation of more than 200 agricultural producers, importers and exporters in India. It offers opportunities for participants to get updates on the latest trends and innovations of the processing industry and its future.
Machines and equipment used in food processing and packaging are also on display at the event.
India is the world’s second largest agricultural producer, and third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. The country’s food market is forecast to reach 535 billion USD during 2025-2026. Besides, household spending is said to triple by 2030, making it the 5th largest consumer market in the world.
The South Asian country is also the world’s second largest food processor. The government has issued an array of policies to develop the industry, allowing 100% of foreign direct investment in food processing under the automatic route./.