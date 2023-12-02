Business Programme held in Thai Binh province to bolster Vietnam – RoK ties A programme aiming to promote cultural exchange and connect Vietnamese businesses to their counterparts from the Republic of Korea (RoK) is underway in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Business EU sees Vietnam as vivid demonstration of EVFTA success Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said Vietnam's rise to become the bloc’s leading trade partner in ASEAN is a vivid demonstration of the success of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business High-quality manpower could level up semiconductor development Vietnam is in need of high-quality engineers for the semiconductor industry, which holds great potential to create a breakthrough for sustainable economic development.

Business Festival to drive national rice trade Expanding the Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry internationally will make it possible to showcase the rice production potential, strength and quality, thereby driving national rice trade, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1 to introduce the Vietnam International Rice Industry Festival - Hau Giang 2023 slated for December 11-14.