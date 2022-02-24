Videos Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan restoring production Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has been largely brought under control, the ancient Cham Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province, is gradually restoring production. In addition to its traditional products, the craft village is also promoting the design and production of modern decorative ceramics and fine art ceramics, to meet the changing needs of the market.

Society Social dialogue key to sustainable business post-pandemic: Seminar A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 23 by the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Swedish Workplace Programme (SWP) to discuss how social dialogue contributes to sustainable business during and post pandemic.