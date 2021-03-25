Vietnamese airlines requested to equip with Mode S transponders
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently ordered the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATMC) and domestic airlines to equip with Mode S transponders to improve the quality of aircraft detection, identification and altitude reporting information.
Domestic airlines must equip with Mode S transponders to improve the quality of aircraft detection, identification and altitude reporting information. (Photo: VNA)
Mode S is a Secondary Surveillance Radar process that allows selective interrogation of aircraft according to the unique 24-bit address assigned to each aircraft. It is essential in airspace subject to high levels of traffic density or absence of air traffic control radar coverage.
VATMC is requested to study and carry out the Mode S Enhanced Surveillance (EHS) in accordance with the progress set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s Office in Asia and Pacific, and set up plan to upgrade or invest in infrastructure that is able to handle Mode S data.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese airlines must outline plans and equip their aircraft with Mode S EHS in tandem with the Asia-Pacific ICAO’s progress.
Representatives from the CAAV said that the requirement to equip Mode S transponders was imposed at the 31st meeting of the Asia/Pacific Air Navigation Planning and Implementation Regional Group from December 14-16, 2020.
Accordingly, aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of more than 5,700 kilogrammes, or with a maximum cruising true airspeed higher than 250 knots must be equipped with Mode S EHS./.