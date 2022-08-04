Society RoK helps to open smart education centre in Hai Phong city A smart education centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 3 with the support of the education department of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangnam province.

Society Vietnamese Embassy in Czech Republic active in addressing new passport-related issues The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic will add an annotation on the holders’ place of birth inside the new passports if Vietnamese citizens need, according to Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung.

Society September 8 becomes annual day for hounouring Vietnamese language September 8 will become an annual day for honouring the Vietnamese language under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the approval of a project to honour it among the Vietnamese community abroad in the 2023-2030 period.

Society Flight paths to be adjusted to avoid China’s military drill areas: CAAV Airlines of Vietnam will adjust their flight paths in the next few days to avoid the areas near Taiwan where China plans to hold military exercises, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).