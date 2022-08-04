Vietnamese airlines reroute flights to avoid airspace near Taiwan
Vietnam Airlines will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Northeast Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), and the US from August 4 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Northeast Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), and the US from August 4 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills.
The national flag carrier will maintain the adjusted routes until August 7, with 36 flights.
The rerouted flights will last longer, the airline said, asking passengers to/from Northeast Asia and the US to stay updated on flight information through its fanpage, website or customer service 19001100.
The same day, Vietjet also announced that it will reroute flights to Northeast Asia, with 82 flights, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Passengers should access the carrier’s website www.vietjetair.com and mobile app to get flight information, it said.
On August 3, CAAV said Vietnamese airlines will adjust their flight paths in the next few days to avoid the areas near Taiwan where China plans to hold military exercises.
CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang told Vietnam News Agency that after China had announced military drills in some areas near Taiwan (China) from August 4 noon through August 7, the CAAV held a meeting with airlines to carry out detour plans to ensure safety.
He said China’s exercises near Taiwan will affect the flights from Vietnam to the US, Taiwan, Japan, and the RoK. Therefore, to ensure safety, carriers will adjust their flight paths in which planes will not fly across or near, or have their reserve airports near the exercise areas.
The adjustment may lead to longer flight distance and time, as well as more expenses due to high fuel costs, Thang noted.
If airlines encounter difficulties when changing flight paths to other airspaces, the CAAV will help them seek permission, the official said./.