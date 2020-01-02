Business Central bank aims to keep inflation below 4 percent again The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) aims to again curb the inflation below 4 percent and sustain the monetary market this year, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung told a teleconference of the banking sector in Hanoi on January 2.

Business HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposed Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a direct air route linking it with Saint Petersburg city of Russia in an effort to facilitate bilateral tourism, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Delta Air Lines to begin codeshare flights in Jan. Vietnam Airlines and US-based Delta Air Lines will begin their reciprocal codeshare agreement in January to operate Vietnam – US flights via Japan’s Tokyo, a representative from the Vietnamese national flag carrier said on January 2.

Business Fisheries sector to focus on standardising production for higher value The fisheries sector in 2020 will focus on granting certification to brackish shrimp farms (tiger shrimp and white-leg shrimp), tra fish farms and aquaculture in cages, Director of the Directorate of Fisheries Tran Dinh Luan said.