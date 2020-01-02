Vietnamese airports expect to serve 127 million passengers in 2020
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said 21 airports that it is managing and operating are expected to serve a total of 127 million passengers in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.
The total number of passengers served at airports could be higher if obstacles in the management of flight zones, land, and legal provisions in investment could be addressed. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
The figure will include more than 46 million international visitors and 81 million domestic ones.
The total number of passengers served at airports could be higher if obstacles in the management of flight zones, land, and legal provisions in investment could be addressed to speed up aviation infrastructure upgrading projects, according to the ACV.
The corporation said in 2020 it will focus investment on building passenger terminals T2 at Vinh International Airport in the central province of Nghe An and Cat Bi International Airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong, and passenger terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
ACV will also carry out projects upgrading and expanding domestic terminals at Tan Son Nhat airport, and passenger terminals at Lien Khuong Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.
It will also prepare for investment in passenger terminal projects at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang, Cam Ranh International Airport in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, and passenger terminals T2 at Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh and Tho Xuan Airport in the north central province of Thanh Hoa.
The ACV will invest in projects expanding aircraft aprons at Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Cat Bi, Phu Bai (Hue), and Noi Bai airports.
Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.
The number showed a year-on-year rise of 16.2 percent. Tourists from Asia made up 79.9 percent of the total, up 19.1 percent, Europe up 6.4 percent, America up 7.7 percent, and Africa 12.2 percent./.