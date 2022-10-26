During the period, Vietnamese airlines carried 40 million passengers. The figure is expected to reach 55 million for the whole of this year.

The domestic market grew strongly while the international market only recovered by about 50%.

The COVID-19 pandemic also deterred the resumption of flights to several key markets, especially China.

Though several markets like the Republic of Korea, Japan and Taiwan (China) have re-opened, travel demand remains slow.

The re-opening of the Indian market is considered a bright spot in outbound travel, with relatively positive passenger volume./.

VNA