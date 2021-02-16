World Thailand: Ministry charges posters of fake COVID-19 news Since the start of the pandemic last year, many fake news reports about COVID-19 have been posted on social media. At the same time, the Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society has been collecting evidence and has finally issued arrest warrants for the fake news posters.

ASEAN Thailand has contingency plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines Thailand has contingency plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from other producers if AstraZeneca cannot deliver the doses it promised in time.

World Malaysia sets tighter control on housing conditions for foreign workers Malaysia’s Federal Territories Ministry will make it compulsory for every employer to provide details about accommodation for foreign workers being hired in order to obtain the development order approval.

World Thailand prepares for RCEP ratification The Thai Ministry of Commerce planned to propose on February 9 to the parliament the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's biggest free trade deal signed by 15 nations in Asia-Pacific in November 2020.