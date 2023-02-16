World Singapore, Thailand step up aerospace cooperation Singapore’s Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIN) and Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost their aerospace cooperation on February 15.

World Thailand to collect entry fee from international visitors The Government of Thailand has approved the collection of an entry fee, ranging from 150 - 300 THB (4.3 - 8.7 USD), from all international visitors to this country, starting on June 1.

World Indonesia, Germany jointly tackle marine litter Indonesia, in cooperation with Germany, has launched the "3RproMar" pilot project that aims to address the issue of marine litter, particularly plastic, as well as to improve waste awareness and management.

ASEAN Indonesian state companies' profit surges in 2022 According to Indonesian State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, the total profit of 41 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) jumped 143% in 2022 to 303.7 trillion IDR (20 billion USD), led by banks making more money on their loan portfolios.