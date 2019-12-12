Politics Int’l conference talks relations between Vietnam, foreign NGOs An international conference was opened in Hanoi on December 12 to look into cooperation between Vietnam and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) since 2014 and discuss cooperation priorities for 2020-2025.

Politics NA leader’s visit to advance Vietnam-Belarus traditional ties National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Belarusian leaders are set to discuss ways to step up their countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation during an official trip to the European nation from December 12 to 14.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin on December 11 co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.