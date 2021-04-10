Society HCM City, Singaporean ministry cooperate in education The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Singaporean Ministry of Education will cooperate in general and higher education under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached on April 9.

Society Vietnamese life expectancy up, but non-infectious disease cases rise Although average life expectancy has increased, the number of cases of non-infectious disease among Vietnamese has risen, said Dr Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, head of the Department of Health Protection and Care of Central Officials.

Society Army plays significant role in anti-COVID-19 efforts The army’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and implementing the national vaccination programme were highlighted at a press conference in Hanoi on April 9.

Society Northern localities expand cooperation with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region An exchange between secretaries of the Party committees of northern Cao Bang, Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Ha Giang provinces and Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region took place in Cao Bang on April 9.