Vietnamese ambassador meets leader of Communist Party of Argentina
Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh received General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Gorodeki Kot at the embassy’s headquarters in Buenos Aires on February 3.
The two sides informed each other about their countries’ situation, especially the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on socio-economic development in Vietnam, Argentina, and the world as a whole.
They also discussed some cooperation issues to enhance relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PCA so as to help strengthen the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.
The PCA leader highlighted the two parties’ faithful and sustainable relations throughout history, expressing his admiration for the Vietnamese people’s will and steadfastness in the struggle for national independence and reunification in the past, as well as the enormous achievements in “Doi moi” (Renewal) and development efforts nowadays, especially the impressive outcomes of the COVID-19 combat, which have contributed to Vietnam’s growing stature in the international arena.
Congratulating the CPV on its successful 13th National Congress, he affirmed that the PCA always keeps a close watch on the situation in Vietnam and stands side by side with the CPV in the national development process.
Gorodeki Kot expressed his wish that under the CPV’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will gain even greater successes in the time to come, recommending the two countries increase sharing experience in national development and the COVID-19 fight.
He said he hopes that as the Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Thanh will exert efforts to help further intensify the traditional cooperation between the two parties and people of the two countries.
Briefing his guest of the 13th National Party Congress’s outcomes, Thanh underlined the CPV’s consistent goal of socialist-oriented national development and enhancing its relations with progressive parties around the world, including the PCA.
He also shared some of Vietnam’s experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Despite difficulties and challenges, relations between the two parties and Vietnamese and Argentine people have still been sustained and developing via the maintenance of meetings within the framework of regional forums, along with the exchange of information and congratulatory messages on the parties’ anniversaries, Thanh affirmed.
The diplomat also reiterated Vietnam’s consistent viewpoint of unceasingly reinforcing the friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two parties and the Vietnamese and Argentine people on the basis of mutual trust and support and strengths of each party.
He voiced his belief that with the over-100-year tradition of unyielding struggle, the PCA will definitely continue weathering all difficulties and challenges to help with Argentina’s development./.