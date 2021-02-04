Politics Lao, Cambodian parties congratulate Communist Party of Vietnam on 91st anniversary The Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have extended congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the CPV’s 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021).

Politics Lao officials congratulate Vietnam on success of 13th National Party Congress A number of top Lao officials visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Vientiane on February 3 to congratulate the country on the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the success of the 13th National Party Congress, which concluded two days ago.

Politics National Assembly to continue with self-reform for higher efficiency: Top legislator The immediate and long-term tasks of the country and the National Assembly (NA) require the legislative body to continue to reform to enhance efficiency, thus contributing more to national development and international integration, and realising the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.