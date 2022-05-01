Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa paid a working visit to Amazonas state on April 25-28, in the framework of the working programme of the ASEAN Committee in Brazil (ACB).



During the visit, which aimed to tap new cooperation potential in order to strengthen the ASEAN-Brazil relations, ACB representatives inquired into Brazil’s forest protection efforts using its own advanced technology, which contribute to forest fire control and fight against deforestation.



Besides joining the ACB delegation's activities, Hoa attended a meeting with the head of the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (SEDECTI), during which the sides pledged to closely collaborate and bolster cooperation in trade, aquaculture, tourism and mining, among others.



The Vietnamese ambassador also visited businesses owning production chains that turn waste into energy.



Amazonas, located in the north of Brazil, is the largest state of the country. It boasts a population of more than 4.2 million, equivalent to 2 percent of that of the entire country.



The Brazilian state is 98 percent covered by the Amazon Rainforest./.