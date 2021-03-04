Vietnamese Ambassador presents credential letter to Argentine President
Newly-accredited Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on March 2 presented a letter of credentials to President Alberto Fernandez who showed his belief that the ambassador will make contributions to developing the two countries’ relations.
Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (L) presents his credentials to Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) – Newly-accredited Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on March 2 presented a letter of credentials to President Alberto Fernandez who showed his belief that the ambassador will make contributions to developing the two countries’ relations.
Expressing his honour to be the Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Thanh extended Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong’s greetings to the Argentine President and his spouse as well as the Argentine Government and people.
He affirmed he will do his utmost to boost bilateral friendship and cooperation in politics, economy, culture, and science and technology.
He briefed the host on Vietnam’s recent socio-economic achievements and the outcomes of the recent 13th National Party Congress with major targets and orientations for national development in the new era.
President Fernandez appreciated Vietnam’s economic development achievements, affirming that the country’s success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is a bright spot and experience for many nations around the world.
He confirmed Vietnam is one of Argentina’s important partners in the Asia-Pacific region and believed the bilateral comprehensive cooperation will develop further in the future./.