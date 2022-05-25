Vietnamese ambassador presents credential letter to Irish President
Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long presented his letter of credentials to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on May 24.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long (R) presents his letter of credentials to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long presented his letter of credentials to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on May 24.
In his reception for the Vietnamese diplomat, the Irish leader appreciated the development of the two countries’ friendship and cooperation, especially in economics, development collaboration, education and culture.
He proposed both sides enhance ties in climate change and environmental protection.
Expressing his honour to be the Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland, Long affirmed he will do his utmost to continue developing the bilateral ties extensively, effectively and sustainably.
He informed the host of Vietnam’s socio-economic development and external affairs, as well as achievements of the bilateral relations since President Higgins’s State visit to Vietnam in 2016.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade has continuously increased, reaching 4.2 billion USD in 2020, 4.7 billion USD in 2021 and nearly 1.7 billion USD in the first four months of this year.
He expressed his hope that President Higgins will support the expansion of cooperation to new areas such as innovation and start-up, renewable energy, green agriculture, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
The diplomat also thanked the President and Irish agencies for creating favourable conditions for the nearly 5,000-strong Vietnamese community in the country./.