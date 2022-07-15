Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM asks to remove bottlenecks in real estate market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on developing a safe, healthy and sustainable real estate market in Hanoi on Junly 14.

Politics Sculpture camp strengthens Vietnam-Laos friendship A sculpture and poster camp on Vietnam-Laos relations is being held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vietnam’s neighbour, to popularise the traditional cooperation, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Laos look to beef up transport cooperation Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone held a working session in Hanoi on July 14, during which they discussed transport cooperation plans between the two countries in 2022 and the following years.