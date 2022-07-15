Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung presented his credentials to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 13.
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung (left) presents his credentials to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 13. (Photo: VNA)
Hung conveyed greetings from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other Vietnamese leaders to President Anastasiades, and expressed his honour to embark on a new mission in Cyprus.
He pledged to do his utmost to fulfill the role and to reinforce the bilateral cooperation, given that both sides have boasted a strong friendship and partnership since they established diplomatic ties in 1975.
The Cypriot leader, for his part, said he is delighted at the fast-growing and close partnership between the two countries over the last five decades, partly reflected by the increasing presence of the Vietnamese people in Cyprus, contributing to the local socio-economic development and cultural diversification and to boosting mutual understanding between their two peoples.
He affirmed that the Government of Cyprus and himself will support the Vietnamese diplomat in accomplishing his mission.
During his visit to Cyprus, Ambassador Hung also paid a courtesy call to and met leaders of Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, and Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as Vietnamese expats in the island country./.