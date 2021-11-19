Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II
The bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United Kingdom (UK) is at the finest development stage, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long when presenting his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on November 18 via a virtual ceremony.
At the event, the Queen congratulated Long on assuming his diplomatic position, wishing him a successful tenure ahead.
Queen Elizabeth II also conveyed her gratitude to Vietnamese leaders’ greetings, particularly for the UK’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne next year.
The Vietnamese ambassador said with the Queen’s attention and the ties shared between the countries, he believes he will receive the support and collaboration from the UK’s authorities to fulfil his tasks in promoting the sound bilateral relations.
Long took the occasion to congratulate the UK Government’s successful organisation of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), adding that the Vietnamese delegation to the event, headed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, were pleased with the host nation’s reception and outcomes achieved at the event.
With a strong commitment to achieving the net zero, Vietnam pays a special attention to cooperation in climate change response with the UK – a leading nation in the matter, he affirmed.
The diplomat said the Vietnam – UK strategic partnership is growing robustly across all sectors from politics, security, defence to trade, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange. He vowed to do his best in developing the friendship and collaboration shared between the two peoples.
A ceremony to welcome Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)Following the ceremony, the Vietnamese Embassy in London held a reception gathering many UK officials, representatives of Vietnamese associations in the UK, and international friends.
Speaking at the reception, UK Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Alistair Harrison wished Long a successful tenure, believing that the ambassador will work to further strengthen the nations’ ties.
Mark Pritchard, Vice Chairman of the UK Inter-Parliamentary Union, underscored the importance of boosting the bilateral cooperation in all spheres including technology, agriculture, tourism, and services.
Long said room remains extensive for the development of the countries’ collaboration, particularly in climate change response, trade and education. He called for support and cooperation from the UK competent agencies and sectors for the realisation of such potential./.