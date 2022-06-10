Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi (left) a letter of credentials to Uzbekistan's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir I. Norov. (Photo: VNA)

Tashkent (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi presented a letter of credentials to Uzbekistan's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir I. Norov at a ceremony in the capital city of Tashkent on June 9.

At the talks following the ceremony, the two sides affirmed their willingness to strengthen ties in all fields.

The two diplomats also exchanged views on a lot of issues relating to policies, aiming to promote the strong development of bilateral relations in the coming time.



Norov highlighted the long-standing friendly ties between the two countries, reflecting by the fact that thousands of Vietnamese students had studied in Uzbekistan and the first President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, visited Vietnam in 1996, laying the foundation for their close relations.



For his part, Khoi said that it was an honour for him to be appointed as the Vietnamese Ambassador to Uzbekistan. He pledged to make every effort to further promote the relationship between the two countries to a new height./.