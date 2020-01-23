Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh (L) presents a copy of his credentials to Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh, for his part, said it is an honour for him to be appointed as the ambassador of Vietnam to Algeria. – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh on January 22 presented his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a ceremony at El Mouradia Palace in Algiers.Following the ceremony, Algerian President Tebboune and Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum hosted a reception for the newly-appointed ambassador, during which the President warmly welcomed Vinh to take over the new position.The President pledged to provide all possible support for Vinh to fulfill his mission in Algeria and voice his hope that the diplomat will actively contribute to the development of the bilateral cooperation.President Tebboune also took the occasion to highly evaluate Vietnam’s achievements in national development, particularly in the field of economy. Algeria and Vietnam boast a long-standing friendship, he said, adding that Algeria wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience in economic development.He suggested that the two countries should make greater efforts to beef up their friendship and multi-faceted cooperation.Vinh, for his part, said it is an honour for him to be appointed as the ambassador of Vietnam to Algeria.

He reiterated that Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the African country.



The diplomat vowed to do his utmost to further consolidate the bilateral relations, especially in economy, trade and culture.



A day earlier, Ambassador Vinh presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum. In the meeting, Boukadoum said he has good impression on Vietnam, noting that he will work with relevant Algerian ministries and agencies to further bolster economic cooperation with Vietnam in the coming time./.

VNA