Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh presents credentials
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Md Abdul Hamid.
Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid (Source: dhakatribune)
During the event on December 23, President Abdul Hamid stressed that the two countries have many similarities and potential for enhancing cooperation in many fields.
He hoped that the ambassador will contribute to promoting bilateral relations between the two countries, specially economics and trade links.
Ambassador Chien highlighted the sound development of the Vietnam – Bangladesh relations in recent years, especially after the visit to Bangladesh by late President Tran Dai Quang.
The diplomat affirmed that with support from the Bangladeshi President and government, he will do his utmost to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations, towards lifting their two-way trade to 2 billion USD in the future./.