Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc (right) and US Congressman Ted Yoho in their meeting on August 2. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc had a meeting with US Congressman Ted Yoho in Washington on August 22 where the two officials exchanged views on various cooperation areas of Vietnam-US relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.Both sides expressed delight at the strong development of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership on all nine pillars, particularly politics, diplomacy, economy-trade, security-defence, addressing war aftermaths and people-to-people exchange.They expected that the two nations will have more joint practical activities and enjoy new achievements to celebrate the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.The two officials discussed measures to boost the bilateral economic-trade relations, highlighting Vietnam’s efforts to achieve a more trade balance with the US and prevent violations of rules of origin as well as transshipment of goods.Yoho, who is also Lead Republican for the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, unveiled that the US is encouraging enterprises from Florida to invest in Vietnam.The two sides frankly exchanged views on democracy and human rights, saying all differences can be resolved through constructive dialogue on the basis of mutual understanding and respect.The US congressman also voiced deep concern over the current developments in the East Sea as China sent survey vessels and escort ships to Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and continent shelf, violating Vietnam’s sovereignty and jurisdiction.He strongly opposed China’s actions that have infringed upon coastal nations’ sovereignty, run counter to international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, militarised artificial islands illegally built on the East Sea, used these entities to deploy activities, causing erosion of trust, increasing tensions, threatening freedom of navigation and aviation, and affecting peace and stability in the region.Ngoc took the occasion to thank members of the US Congress, including Yoho, for supporting and helping Vietnam deal with the war aftermaths such as providing funds for dioxin decontamination at Da Nang and Bien Hoa airports.–VNA