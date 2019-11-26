Politics Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Politics Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defence Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

Politics More peacekeepers embark on mission in South Sudan More staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 set out for South Sudan on November 26 to join UN peacekeeping mission.