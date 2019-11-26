Vietnamese ambassador visits Russia’s Voronezh province
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh visited Voronezh province on November 24-25 to seek ways to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Russia as well as their localities.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
During a working session with Voronezh’s Governor Alexander Gusev on November 25, the ambassador and his host discussed collaboration in economy, education and tourism.
Gusev said Voronezh is interested in Vietnam and stands ready to help with the establishment of relations between Vietnamese and Russian firms, adding that the province has a diverse industry and strength in machine manufacturing.
He also highlighted the central exclusive economic zone with many incentives in the Russian province, which, he said, may attract Vietnamese investors.
Besides, Vietnam and Voronezh would cooperate in nuclear energy, he suggested, noting that Russian State-run nuclear energy group Rosatom is operating the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant in the locality.
The two sides touched upon partnerships in other sectors like education and tourism.
Manh suggested Voronezh set up the twining relationship with a Vietnamese locality, which received the approval of the provincial leader.
On this occasion, the ambassador met with Voronezh’s Vice Governor Sergei Trukhachev to seek ways to help Vietnamese in the locality stabilise their lives in the host society.
During a working session with Mayor Vadim Kstenin and officials of Voronezh city, the two sides discussed measures to strengthen collaboration in culture and social affairs.
On November 24, Manh met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Voronezh./.