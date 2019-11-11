Vietnamese ambassador visits Ukraine’s conflict area
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan has joined a United Nations mission to visit the Donbass armed conflict region in the east of the country as well as a government-controlled area near the border of State forces and separatists.
Ukrainian force near Bogdanivka village in Donetsk on November 9 (Photo: VNA)
The mission visited a number of UN-funded public establishments in Donbass, including schools, hospitals, houses, and water and power supply facilities, as well as community support and bomb and mine clearance projects in the area.
During the visit, lasting from November 5-7, they also visited the Maiorske checkpoint in Donetsk.
At a meeting with Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kirilenko and leaders of the province, Anh said that Vietnam, experiencing 30 years of war, clearly understands the value of peace and cost of war.
Vietnam always keeps a close eye on the Ukraine situation and upholds the stance that all issues must be solved through peaceful measures in respect for the UN Charter as well as the basic principles of international law in order to stablise the situation for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world, stressed the diplomat./.