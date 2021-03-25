Society CARE International helps ethnic minorities in Ha Giang The People’s Committee of northern mountainous Ha Giang province and CARE International in Vietnam signed a framework cooperation agreement for the 2021-2026 period on March 24

Society Memorandum signed to boost UXO risk education in Vietnam The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Vietnam on March 23 inked a memorandum of understanding on enhancing explosive ordnance risk education.

Society Foreigners in Vietnam to get visa online Visa for foreigners living in Vietnam will be issued online via the National Public Service Portal in 2021.

Society Infographic Multidimensional poverty line for 2022-2025 Decree No. 07/2021/ND-CP of the Government on multidimensional poverty line for the 2022-2025 period takes effect on March 15, 2021.