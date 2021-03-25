Vietnamese ambassador visits Ukraine’s southern provinces
Ambassador of Vietnam to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach visited Vietnamese people living in the provinces of Kherson and Mykolaiv from March 21 – 23 to learn about their wishes and help them overcome difficulties.
Ambassador of Vietnam to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach has an audience with Governor Sergiy Kozyr of Kherson. (Photo: VNA)
The southern provinces used to be home to a large number of Vietnamese people, but years of political crisis coupled with economic challenges have forced many to move to other places.
Though various obstacles remain, the second-generation Vietnamese in Ukraine have managed to succeed in their study or work. Several have earned national awards and scholarships to study in foreign countries while others have become doctors, lawyers and journalists who are playing their part in developing Ukraine and promoting the relations between the two countries.
Speaking during his visits, Ambassador Thach said one of the main focuses during his working term is to help Vietnamese people there overcome COVID-19 and shift to other livelihoods.
He suggested some new business areas such as e-commerce, catering, tourism and finance, they can shift to for their resilience amid the pandemic.
On behalf of the embassy, Thach presented gifts to the provinces’ funds for community support and gave his commitment to standing side by side with people of Vietnamese origin to tackle difficulties.
The diplomat later had an audience with Governor Sergiy Kozyr of Kherson to discuss how to boost relations between Vietnam and the province, particularly in agriculture./.