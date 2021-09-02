Vietnamese Ambassador’s writing featured on Thai printed newspaper
Thailand’s leading English-language printed newspaper Bangkok Post on September 2 published an interview with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day.
The article published by Thailand's English-language printed newspaper Bangkok Post (Source: VNA)
In the article titled “Vietnam in 76 years of Independence”, the diplomat underscored the country’s achievements after the landslide victory of the August Revolution which brought about the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.
In these 76 years, the story of Vietnam has been impressive to the world, from the triumphs over the wars of resistance to the success of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) process, which make the country today become a strong, democratic and open nation, as well as amongst the fastest growing economies in the world.
He emphasised the transformation from a centralised backward agricultural economy facing constant food shortages to the world’s leading exporter of agricultural products able to ensure food security for a population of more than 97 million, calling it one of Vietnam’s greatest achievements.
At present, Vietnam is among the 40 largest economies in the world and the fourth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Thanh said.
Per-capita income has increased 17-fold to more than 3,500 USD since 2008, leveling Vietnam to the group of middle-income countries.
Vietnam is among the world’s fastest-developing countries in information technology, with 70 percent of its population having access to the internet.
The United Nations has classified Vietnam as one of the countries reaching the Millennium Development Goals. In 2019, Vietnam’s Human Development Index (HDI) hit 0.704, which was a commendable accomplishment compared to countries with a similar level of development.
Thanh went on to say that Vietnam has advocated the model of market economy with socialist orientation since the start of the Doi moi process in 1986, which equally combines both economic and social development targets and policies. Poverty reduction is a key achievement of independent Vietnam.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government has provided social support programmes to the vulnerable groups, including free vaccinations to all residents and expatriates regardless nationalities and occupations.
“Vietnam’s foreign policy built on independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, diversification, peace, friendship, cooperation and proactive integration has borne fruits,” he affirmed.
This year, Vietnam and Thailand are celebrating the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6).
Touching on major hallmarks in the countries’ ties, the Vietnamese Ambassador affirmed that Vietnam and Thailand are close partners in ASEAN and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), as well as under cross regional mechanisms like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM).
He firmly believes that the strengthened strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand will be further developed in the way that makes the two countries become stronger together./.