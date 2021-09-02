Politics President Ho Chi Minh remembered in France, Singapore The Vietnamese Embassy in France and the administration of Montreau city laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s bust in Park Montreau on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day and the late President’s 52nd death anniversary (September 2).

Politics Vietnamese delegation to UN celebrates National Day The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations on September 1 held an online ceremony to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).

Politics Lao newspaper impressed on Vietnam's development journey On the 76th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2), the PathetLao Daily frontpaged an editorial on Vietnam’s development process.

Politics Flowers offered at Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in Havana on National Day On September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), and the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association offered flower at the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Havana to mark the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).