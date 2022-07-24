Society Two fishermen drifting at sea rescued Container ship NASICO SKY, sailing from Ho Chi Minh City to the central city of Da Nang, has rescued two fishermen who were drifting off Vung Tau beach, according to the Vung Tau Port Authority.

Society War Invalids and Martyrs Day observed in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, with the attendance of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, along with State leaders and 450 representatives of millions of people who made contributions to the revolution.

Society PM makes field trips to key projects in Nghe An province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to major projects in the central province of Nghe An on July 24, during which he instructed the settlement of obstacles to them.

Society PM attends art programme marking War Invalids and Martyrs Day in Nghe An Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an art programme held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Nghe An central province in Anh Son district on July 23.