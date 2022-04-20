Politics Iran treasures cooperation with HCM City: Ambassador Iran attaches importance to its relations with Ho Chi Minh City, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari told Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Politics NA Secretary General meets with Indian counterpart National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a meeting with Secretary General of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Utpal Kumar Singh in Hanoi on April 19 within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic India-Vietnam Relations: Strong and Getting Stronger Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relations in 1972 and upgraded the ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They are working to implement an action programme materialising the partnership for 2021-2023. They always support each other and regularly exchange delegation across all levels, particularly high-level ones.