Animated movie is a very attractive type of film, especially with children. There are lots of blockbusters that are animated movies, so we can imagine how popular this type of movie is.

Capture this preference of international and domestic audiences, Vietnam has invested in producing animated movies.

Although at this moment, Vietnamese animated movies cannot compare with the big companies, because every film industry needs time to invest and develop, but there is hope in the future.

Vietnam does not have any blockbuster now but the industry is slowly taking shape in terms of pattern and direction.

The plot usually focuses on life experiences or fairy tale stories of Vietnam.

To reach the international audience Vietnamese animated movies need to have foreign subtitles to help their audience overcome the language barrier.

Vietnamese animated movie still has a long road ahead, but remember that every success story has a beginning.

Hopefully, with the right investment, a bright future is ahead for the Vietnamese animated movie industry.

VNA