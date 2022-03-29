The person wearing the ao dai at the event at the Dobly theater, Hollywood, is Vietnamese American star Kelly Marie Tran.

She is the voice actress for the character Princess Raya in the movie “Raya and The Last Dragon”, a Hollywood cartoon produced to honor Southeast Asian culture, including Vietnam.

The Ao dai the actress wore is a product of designer Thai Nguyen.

According to the designer, this is the first time the Vietnamese Ao dai has appeared on the Oscars red carpet./.

VNA