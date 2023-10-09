Models consisted of the spouses of ambassadors from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, who displayed a genuine interest in the traditional Vietnamese outfit. The “special models” performed rather professionally and with excitement.

These “ao dai” designs represent a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, crafted by Vietnamese-Swiss designer Minh Pham. Each pattern carries a story and conveys a message about nature, culture, and traditional Vietnamese crafts.

International friends taking part in the programme were captivated not only by the timeless beauty of the “ao dai”, but also by the talent and creativity of Vietnamese designers.

By blending the uniqueness of silk with modern fashion designs, the traditional beauty of the Vietnamese “ao dai” contributes to the celebration of Vietnamese cultural values./.

VNA