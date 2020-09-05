Society More relief delivered to pandemic-hit Vietnamese Cambodians About 200 relief packs were delivered to Vietnamese Cambodians and Khmer people in Cambodia, who are struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19 and flooding, on September 5 morning.

Society Radio Voice of Vietnam targets internet users with new digital platform National radio broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) on September 4 launched VOV Live – a digital platform that offers users unlimited access to the diversified content produced by VOV, including its huge archive of radio shows aired over the past 75 years.