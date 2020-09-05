Vietnamese apprentices get rewards for high results in Japanese language test
The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan presented cash rewards to 48 Vietnamese apprentices who had performed excellently in the recent Japanese language proficiency test during a ceremony held in Tokyo on September 5.
Forty eight Vietnamese apprentices receive rewards for excellent results in the recent Japanese language proficiency test on September 5. (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan presented cash rewards to 48 Vietnamese apprentices who had performed excellently in the recent Japanese language proficiency test during a ceremony held in Tokyo on September 5.
Each apprentice passing the test and earning a N2 certificate or higher received a cash reward worth 30,000 JPY (more than 282 USD) from AEON 1% Club Foundation.
Speaking at the event, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of Vietnam Lam Thanh Phuong praised the achievements of the Vietnamese trainees who were studying while working in Japan. She hoped their proficiency in Japanese will better facilitate their work and help them absorb Japanese culture and advanced technology more easily to later contribute to national development back home.
The diplomat also thanked support from AEON Co., Ltd. for Vietnamese apprentices and students in Japan.
The AEON 1% Club Foundation was founded by AEON Co., Ltd. in 1989 to which the Japanese group donates one percent of its pre-tax profit to help fund corporate social responsibility activities.
In June, the foundation donated more than 46,000 USD to aid Vietnamese students and apprentices affected by COVID-19 in Japan.
According to data from the Immigration Bureau of Japan, as of the end of 2019, the country was home to over 412,000 foreign apprentices from developing countries, 53.2 percent of whom from Vietnam./.