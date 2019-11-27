Vietnamese archer wins historical silver medal at Asia champs
Vietnamese archer Nguyen Van Day earned a historical silver medal at the ongoing 2019 Asian Archery Championships, the Vietnam Archery Federation announced on November 27.
Vietnamese archer Nguyen Van Day (L) (Photo: vtv.vn)
He beat many famous rivals in Asia and won the medal only after losing to Choi Yong-hee of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the men’s compound discipline.
This is Vietnam’s first silver medal ever at the regional tournament.
Head of the archery department under the Vietnam Sports Administration Bui Truong Giang said the regional event is of great significance as it evaluates skills of Vietnam’s archers before the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.
The tournament also offers chances for them to book tickets at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, he noted.
The Asian Archery Championships is underway in Thailand until November 29, with the participation of 246 athletes from 31 countries and territories.
The Vietnamese team comprises of 19 archers, competing in both the recurve and compound disciplines.
The championships will award six quota places to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Olympic qualification tournament is set to begin on November 28./.
