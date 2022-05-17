Vietnamese archers show their determination before entering competitions at SEA Games 31 . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese archers on May 17 were qualified for the finals of the men’s and women’s teams recurve at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on home soil.

In the men’s team recurve, Nong Van Linh, Nguyen Duy and Chu Duc Anh took down their Philippine rivals 5-4 and will face defending champions Indonesia in the final.

The Vietnamese women’s team, which is the gold medallist of the previous SEA Games, will face the Philippines in the final after a 6-2 win over Malaysia.

After three days of competition, Vietnamese archers have booked their spots in the finals of four events and five bronze medal matches.

They will compete in the finals of the women’s individual and team compound on May 19.

At SEA Games 30, Vietnam claimed three gold, two silver and one bronze medal in archery. This year, the team targets 2-4 golds across 10 events.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.