Vietnamese art, culture spotlighted in Morocco
Vietnamese art, culture spotlighted in Morocco (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Art performance programmes titled “Mélodie du Vietnam” (Vietnam melody) held recently in Rabat and Casablanca cities of Morocco, which spotlighted Vietnamese music, culture, and people, left a great impression in the hearts of local audiences, contributing to further tightening the friendship between the two countries.
Hosted by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the event attracted crowds of local audiences, foreign diplomats in Morocco, and overseas Vietnamese living and working in the African nation.
Addressing the opening ceremonies, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Dang Thi Thu Ha briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and the fruitful development of the bilateral relations.
The art performances contribute to further tightening the friendship between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
“Vietnam Gate” at Douar Sfari - the Vietnamese village in the outskirts of Kénitra city is not only a work imbued with Vietnamese culture to remind future generations of Vietnam and Morocco of their origins, but also a symbol of the friendship between the two countries over the past six decades, she said.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco in cooperation with the Morocco – Asia Friendship Association organised programmes to exhibit Vietnamese products, screen videos about Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, and introduce Vietnamese traditional dishes for Tet.
Local media have run many articles, highlighting the events. The Moroccan Ministry of Culture invited Vietnam to send art troupes to join the African country’s traditional music festival in July this year./.