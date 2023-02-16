Videos Forest worshiping - Vow to protect forests by ethnic groups Forest worshiping is a unique cultural activity relating to the longstanding practice of forest protection adopted by ethnic minority groups in Lao Cai province. The ritual is also a commitment by local people to protect the forests, which they consider a natural treasure.

Culture - Sports Teams from Vietnam, RoK to meet in billiards super cup The billiards teams of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to compete against each other in the Hollywood Asia Super Cup held in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, from February 17 to February 19.

Culture - Sports Vietnam - France joint website of archive photos launched A joint website featuring archive photos from the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) and the Institute of Social Sciences Information at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences was officially launched on February 15.