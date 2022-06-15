As an important arbiter of cultural exchange between the UK and international communities, Artes Mundi again brings together a major biennial exhibition of international contemporary art by some of the most relevant artistic voices engaging with urgent topics.

Nguyen Trinh Thi is a Hanoi-based filmmaker and artist.

Traversing boundaries between film and video art, installation and performance, her practice currently explores the power of sound and listening, and the multiple relations between image, sound, and space, with ongoing interests in history, memory, representation, ecology, and the unknown.

Thi’s works have been shown at international festivals and exhibitions including the Asia Pacific Triennale of Contemporary Art in Brisbane; Sydney Biennale; Fukuoka Asian Art Triennial; and Singapore Biennale.

In 2022, her mixed-media installation, And They Die a Natural Death, is exhibited at documenta fifteen in Kassel, Germany./.

VNA