Fighter Bui Yen Ly (right) (Source: vnexpress)

– Vietnamese martial artist Bui Yen Ly beat Ekaterina Gurina of Russia 30-27 to take a gold medal in the women’s 51kg category at the 2019 IFMA World Muay Thai Championships in Thailand on July 28.This was a breakthrough performance of Ly as she also secured a silver medal at the 2018 World Muay Thai Championships in Mexico.Earlier, Vietnamese fighter Huynh Ha Huu Hieu brought home a gold medal from the championships.Hieu beat Rudzma Abubakar of the Philippines in the final of the women’s 45kg category to take the title.This was Hieu’s first world title and the first gold medal for Vietnam's delegation at the world championships this year.Vietnam has also won four bronze medals at the tournament. They were won by Khuat Van Khai in the men’s 48kg, Nguyen Quang Huy in the men’s 54kg, Trieu Thi Phuong Thuy in the women’s 51kg and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in the men’s 60kg.Vietnam sent 17 martial artists from Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Binh Duong and HCM City to the event, which attracted more than 1,000 competitors in 15 weight classes.The 2019 Muay Thai World Championships, which is also the second qualifying event for the 2021 World Games in the US, will wrap up on July 29.-VNA